BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Kane the dog is getting help from a new friend. Broken Arrow Vanguard Academy junior Brooke Tyler wants to outfit Kane with a new prosthetic leg.
"This is where the dog’s able leg will go," Tyler explained to FOX23 when visiting. "This is where the prosthetic will go."
Kane lost his leg in an accident when he was only six months old. He was in foster care at time with the Broken Arrow Rescue Community, or BARC.
"I got a call from the foster saying there was an accident, so I had to rush him to the Animal Emergency Center," said Jamie Cope with BARC. "When he got there, they thought that maybe a wild animal had pulled his leg possibly through a fence."
Cope helped Kane recover from the leg amputation and find his forever home.
Now, Kane gets around as well as any other dog, but running on only three legs takes a lot of energy.
Tyler hopes the new leg will allow him to get around with less effort.
"I feel like there's a lot of people out there that we can help, and we don't really realize it," Tyler said. "And there's a lot of animals that need help."
It's all thanks to the Vanguard Academy's Explore Class. The class is based around creating a project.
"We create all of it as we go with whatever idea we have," Tyler said. "We try to do something big, maybe something to help the community, help Vanguard."
Brooke is using Vanguard's 3D printers to create the prosthetic frame. After trying it on and taking measurements, the piece will be further refined using a more flexible filament.
"It's something that I didn't think I could do. It makes me feel like there's more ways to help the community, to help animals, without just kind of thinking about it and thinking it's impossible," she said.