BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police say they responded to a home Tuesday morning near Albany and South 177th after a man was shot.
Police say they found 51-year-old Dustin Personette inside the home just before 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound.
Police say Personette was having a mental health event and broke into the home wielding a shovel. Officers say the homeowner, who is related to Personette, shot him.
Personette was taken to the hospital and is stable. Once released, police say he will be arrested and could face charges of 1st Degree Burglary.
If you need help navigating a mental health issue, call 988.