Broken Arrow family creates massive Christmas display, collects donations for charity

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - It's become a tradition for the Slankard family in Broken Arrow to go above and beyond with its annual holiday decorations.
For almost 28 years, the family has decorated and lit up its home during the Christmas season. Each year. the display gets bigger and better than the year before, according to Robert Slankard.
Related Headlines
The retired Broken Arrow teacher said that, on average, you'll find almost 500 different displays and almost 100,000 lights at the family's home near 101st St and County Line Road.
Slankard said he started it as a hobby, as something that was "fun."
He said that, not only have the displays grown, but the number of people who have made it a tradition to come and see the lights each year has grown, too.
Slankard and his wife said that, four years ago they started to make their tradition about helping others, when they started collecting donations and canned food items for the Broken Arrow Neighbors charity group.
The family said it was able to collect almost $900 and hundreds of canned food for the cause last year.
Slankard said that, each year, the family adds and builds new decorations, so visitors can always expect to see something new.
Trending Stories
- Maine man dies at his home after being shot by his homemade booby trap
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Alabama
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Governor Stitt, Oklahoma coaches remember Jenks football coach Allan Trimble
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
'He looks miserable': PETA slams University of Georgia over bulldog mascot
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}