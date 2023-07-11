BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man charged with murder was arrested after he was released from the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD).
BAPD said Phillip Hammock was arrested for murder in the death of his wife, 48-year-old Annette Hammock and their 17-year-old son.
On May 10, BAPD responded to a home near 101st and Aspen for a welfare check, BAPD said.
Inside the home, police found the bodies of Annette and the couple's son, according to BAPD.
Police also found Phillip inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, BAPD said.
Phillip was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on May 11.
BAPD said Phillip has been recovering at the hospital but has since been released to face his charges.