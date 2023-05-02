WAGONER, Okla. — For the first time in five years since being accused of murder and child abuse, a Broken Arrow couple stepped into the courtroom as plaintiffs and not as defendants.
A line formed outside the Wagoner County Courthouse as supporters of Bill and Lisa Woolley came to hear their civil case against the guardian of their grandson they're trying to reunite with.
FOX23 previously reported the boy was taken away from their home in 2018 following the death of his baby brother. The Woolley family was raising both boys.
Criminal charges against the couple were dropped in 2021.
They're now suing the guardian for emotional distress and damages, claiming that she is conspiring with the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office, Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the judge in the guardianship case to keep the family apart.
In court, the guardian's attorneys stated there was a court order in the juvenile matter that keeps her from allowing the boy to be around the Woolleys and any extended family members.
The Woolley's attorney, Steve Money, told FOX23 his clients have never been served that order because they were not parties in that case.
He says the family should not be blocked from regaining custody of their grandson.
"If you don't have the evidence to go forward on criminal charges, I don't think you have the evidence to keep this child from his family," Money said.
"The ultimate goal, a., number one is to have our family restored," Lisa Woolley said.
"It's the only reason we're doing what we're doing because he is our family," Bill Woolley said. "And we just can't live without him. We're never gonna stop."
Desiree Woolley is the couple's daughter and the mother of the little boy. She was the last to communicate with him through video chats and letters but says even those stopped more than two years ago.
"It's been extremely hard," Desiree Woolley said. "You think about your son growing up without you, without anyone he's ever known and you just want to be there for him and you can't. It's probably one of the hardest things ever."
Judge Douglas Kirkley sided with the Woolleys in the matter of the guardian not responding to their lawsuit in a timely manner.
"To me it was a partial victory," Bill Woolley said. "It was the first time we've ever had a partial judgment go our way."
"I think today was so significant and I think we really got listened to today," Money said.
The guardian and her attorneys declined FOX23's request for comment.
The judge granted the defendant a continuance on the evidentiary hearing. He said some of the legal matters will have to be worked out, including whether this should go to a jury trial.
The Woolleys are suing for no less than $10,000 in damages. They're also seeking no less than $5,000,000 on behalf of their grandson.
"The State of Oklahoma has done everything it can do to keep the child from coming back," Money said.
He said the couple is suing for the higher amount because they raised the boy from when he was a baby until he was five. The child is now 10 and they've missed out on the last five years of his life.
"What we're hoping for is justice," Money said.
The family's story is featured in a documentary and a 10-episode podcast.