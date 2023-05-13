Joe Franco

City of Broken Arrow 

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A City of Broken Arrow official has resigned, citing personal reasons, the city announced on Saturday. 

City Councilor Joe Franco submitted his letter of resignation on Friday, the city said. 
 
“It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I make this decision, but after careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of myself, my family, city staff, and the constituents I represent,” Mr. Franco said in a statement provided by the city. “However, recent personal circumstances have arisen that require my immediate attention and make it impossible for me to continue in this capacity.”
 
The city did not disclose further details. 
 
Franco was recently elected in April with 55 percent of the vote.
 
City Council will discuss at its next meeting plans to fill the open Ward 4 seat. 
 
 
 

