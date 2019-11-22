Broken Arrow can enforce medical marijuana ordinances under state Supreme Court decision

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A recent decision by the Oklahoma Supreme Court will allow the city of Broken Arrow to regulate medical marijuana businesses through planning and zoning procedures.
City leaders introduced two ordinances in Sept. 2018 to designate certain areas and licensing requirements for dispensaries, commercial growers and marijuana processors.
One business filed a lawsuit against the city days after the regulations were introduced. A district judge issued an injunction, which the city appealed.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on Nov. 19 of this year after a district judge concluded the ordinances comply with state law.
In response, the city released this statement from Mayor Craig Thurmond:
“This is a win for the City of Broken Arrow. On behalf of the City Council, I want to commend City staff for putting together a sound and reasonable plan to comply with the new medical marijuana law. It is unfortunate that tax dollars had to be spent to defend our actions in court; however, we’re pleased with the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision that allows municipalities to regulate marijuana businesses.”
