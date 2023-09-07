BRISTOW, Okla. — Bristow's new local hospital, Carrus Lakeside Hospital, is tentatively set to open on Sept. 18.
After the former Bristow Medical Center, managed by Bristow Endeavor Healthcare, closed its doors on Jan. 1, 2022, Carrus Health took over and was hoping to quickly re-open the acute care hospital to the community.
The new hospital has undergone a phase one $2 million renovation.
Case said the new facility had to go through a brand new licensing process with the state after the hospital lost its previous license when the former management company moved it to a different facility.
“During that process we found that the facility was so far out of code that it was going to take a large renovation to get it back open," Case said.
She said the renovation turned into a major undertaking which included new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC equipment.
“This went on much longer than we wanted it to and unfortunately it was out of our control,” Case said.
Case said she is excited about what having a hospital will mean for the community.
“You’re just a couple of minutes away from an emergency room that’s fully staffed 24 hours a day with trauma trained providers in the facility,” she said.
In the interim, Carrus Health did open an urgent care center next door.
The new hospital is a level four, which means it can provide acute care services.
However, for major trauma cases, patients will still be taken to Tulsa where there are level 3 and level 2 trauma centers.