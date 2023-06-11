TULSA, Okla. -- Over the course of three days, cyclists from across the world participated in races throughout the Tulsa area.
Some cyclists were racing for fun, some for sport, but some cyclists, like Susie Quiroz were racing for a cause.
“This is a really positive community so everyone’s cheering each other on,” said Quiroz.
This is Quiroz’s second year cycling in Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. She is cycling to promote awareness and raise money for the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation in Tulsa.
The foundation helps cover medical costs for people who suffer from traumatic brain injuries.
“I am also a brain injury survivor and I think it's cool to support them and ride for them and raise money for them because I definitely believe in the cause,” said Quiroz.
Quiroz suffered a brain injury when she was 11 that left her almost entirely paralyzed. She has since worked to regain movement in most of her body.
“Had to relearn how to speak how to feed myself dress myself how to walk there’s a lot of thigs that didn’t come back so just learned to compensate by walking in a leg brace and using my other hand for things,” said Quiroz.
For Quiroz it’s important to her to be able to cycle and contribute t the foundation.
“God didn’t have to give me those abilities, but He did anyway, so I hope riding is somehow worshipful to Him and inspiring to other people back home with brain injuries or any type of physical disability,” said Quiroz.
This race was the farthest Quiroz had ever cycled.
“Brain injury recovery foundations motto is ride for those who can’t so that’s what I’m doing here today,” said Quiroz.