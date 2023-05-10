BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Books were delivered to every second grader in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, according to Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS).
BAPS said the money for the books came from the Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation, who raised $13,000 to give every second-grader four books as part of their Read to Succeed Program.
FOX23 spoke to the Foundation as they were making the deliveries.
“We'll be visiting 16 sites today and making sure that every second grader in the class will receive four books and that four books is going to help with the summer slump,” Frankie Catlett, the president of the Foundation said.
“During the summer, kids usually backslide on some of their reading and we're waiting to give them each a book to help them with their reading skills over the summer and during that time, they will be able to prepare for their third-grade testing,” Catlett continued.
Catlett said the books belong to the students and go home with them.
>>>MORE: Cherokee Nation Foundation hosts college and test prep summer camps
Catlett also said they delivered more than 5,000 books today, selected based on the students’ readings levels.
“Each teacher has done a deep dive into what will be specific for each child. So, we have a learner reading level, a middle reading level and a higher reading level,” he said.
Catlett said his favorite part about delivering the books was seeing the excitement of the kids.
“You get to be Santa Claus in May. That's the best thing. You get to hand them four books and see the excitement that you're going to enhance their education. You're giving them something that's going to give them a leap for third grade,” he said.
Catlett said the excitement is shared by third-grade teachers, who feel like the program increases reading skills.
“The third-grade teachers were really excited. They felt like their kids were leveled up on their reading skills and prepared for the testing that occurs in third grade,” Catlett said.