TULSA, Okla. — In FOX23's back-to-school coverage, Booker T. Washington High School said they're seeing a higher rate of minority enrollment compared to recent years.
Last year, FOX23 told you how descendants who said attending Booker T. runs in their families are concerned about the lack of Black north Tulsans enrolled.
"For now to be how it is, it's almost unrecognizable from the original mission," Booker T. alumni Tiffany Tisdale told FOX23 last year.
Booker T. is a magnet school in which students must apply to get in. Students need to meet a 2.5 GPA and test scores must be in the 35th percentile for reading and math. Booker T. gets students from all parts of Tulsa who qualify.
From 2020 to 2022 there were 363 Black students enrolled, versus 414 in 2017.
School board member Jennettie Marshall told FOX23 last year students in north Tulsa are at a disadvantage and don't get the same education or societal resources to achieve the qualifications like the rest of the city, causing the lack of Black student enrollment.
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said they've worked hard to address that concern.
"Making sure families know what it takes to be accepted into magnet program at Booker T., but making sure we are doing our part to make sure students are ready," Gist said. "For the first time in a very long time, this year, the number of students from the geographic component of our enrollment that represents north Tulsa was full during the first enrollment window. All of the seats available for north Tulsa are completely filled, unlike previous years."
With more north Tulsans enrolled into Booker T. than in comparison to the last five years, she's noticing another change.
"Our demographics are changing significantly and almost 40% of our students are Hispanic, and as a result of that the makeup of our student body is changing and that includes for schools like Booker T." she said.
North Tulsa students who aren't accepted into Booker T. go to Rogers, Central and McLain High Schools.