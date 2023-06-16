TULSA, Okla. — New footage has been released by the Tulsa Police Department of a deadly officer involved shooting in April of last year.
Police say Dwayne Jackson was walking around, in the nude with a rifle when when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Rickia Crawford.
Police then shot and killed Jackson in response.
When officers arrived on scene they had set up a perimeter to try to get Jackson to put down the gun.
Officers kept distant but Jackson's mom and girlfriend approached him and tried talking to him.
Jackson then turned the gun and shot his girlfriend and in response, two officers fire at Jackson.
"We need EMSA in here right now EMSA in here right now," said TPD officer in body camera video.
Fire, EMSA, and police said they did all they could but both Crawford and Jackson died at the scene.
Captain Richard Meulenberg says officers told Jackson's mom and Crawford to stand down.
"One of the most completely unfortunate parts of this is that his mother was right there, just feet away trying to reason with him, she not only had to witness him taking the life of someone else but then dying because of those actions," said Meulenberg.
All of the officers involved were cleared by the District Attorney of any criminal wrongdoing in this case.