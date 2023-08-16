BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — FOX23 has been given body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Bartlesville last month.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has found a Bartlesville Police officer was justified for shooting and killing Ricky Franks on July 5.
Police said, during the hours-long standoff, Franks pointed the gun multiple times at a woman inside.
“Shots fired, yep," an officer said on the video.
“Where’s the gun? Is that the gun right there? Get em, get em," can later be heard.
The video lasts nearly three hours.
The video shows what led up to the shooting. Police said they’d been flagged down by someone around 1:30 a.m., telling them they needed help at a house on Madison Boulevard.
“Which house? Where do you see him at?” An officer said.
The video shows an officer saying a man had made a threat.
“He's already threatened a double-aught buck for whoever comes through that front door."
Police said a man was inside the house with a woman. In the video, although dark, the officers can be heard outside a window monitoring what was going on.
On two different occasions, the officer can be heard praying.
“Lord, I pray that you guide my hand."
In the video, the officers said the man was walking between rooms. They are heard saying the man and a woman were wrestling and fighting over a gun.
“This last one, the gun was in her belly and he was pulling on it and yanked it from her. I could see the barrel of that shotgun in her belly," an officer said.
In the video, the officers said the man was bleeding and holding his right side.
And they said the man aimed the gun out a window and at the front door.
“Checking the port, don’t do it, dude," can be heard coming from an officer.
It was nearly three hours after police arrived, at around 4 a.m., the shooting happened.
When officers ran into the house, the video shows they called for medical help.
“Get some chest feels on here on him, chest feels," An officer said.
The O-S-B-I and an internal investigation found the officers actions were justified and the officer has now been reinstated to full duty.