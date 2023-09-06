SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Police body camera video was released from what was about a four-hour standoff in Sand Springs late last week.
The standoff lasted for hours but it was the first few minutes that show us why this lasted for such a long time.
Sand Springs Police first made contact with a man who said his name was John but would later be identified as Nathan Burks.
Police say Burks was caught stealing from the Sand Springs Walmart then ran across the parking lot to hide in the dumpster of a nearby urgent care clinic.
While talking to him, the officer in the video, whose name hasn't been released, says he hears Burks load a handgun.
After the officer went behind an SUV for protection, shots rang out.
The officer then fired multiple rounds in self-defense.
The rest of the video shows Burks begging officers to shoot him. At many times he says he wants to die.
Burks stayed behind the dumpster with the gun in his hand for the next few hours. That video was not released.
Burks eventually surrendered and remains in the Tulsa County Jail not for shoplifting but for the numerous charges he racked up in the standoff after.
Sand Springs Police changed its policies years ago to not investigate its own officer-involved shootings. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now looking over how everything played out.