Body cam video released of Wagoner County Most Wanted arrest

REDBIRD, Okla. - Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released body camera video of deputies and K-9 ICE taking violent offender, Lonnie Replogle, into custody.
Replogle was on the Wagoner County’s Most Wanted list since late April, after he was caught on camera sprinting away from the courthouse.
“Replogle was out on bond and was scheduled to be in district court for his existing charges. He arrived for his hearing, but before his case could be heard by the judge Replogle asked if he could step out of the courtroom and make a phone call. Upon stepping out, he proceeded to leave the courthouse,” said Lieutenant Jeff Halfacre of the WCSO. “Replogle became a fugitive from justice due to leaving the courthouse, resulting in the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office conducting a 2-week exhaustive manhunt for the suspect.”
Lt. Halfacre says investigators received an overwhelming number of tips regarding Replogle’s whereabouts.
They received the same tip twice that Replogle was in one of his homes in Redbird.
On May 11, deputies followed up on that lead and it paid off.
“Multiple deputies set up a perimeter to contain the suspect. Replogle must have been sleeping when we arrived,” Halfacre said.
The body cam video shows K-9 ICE charging inside the home, searching for Replogle.
The K-9 alerted deputies to the bathroom, jumping up onto the vanity. The video shows the cabinet door under the sink fly open, with Replogle hiding inside.
Replogle crawls forward and surrenders to deputies, ending the two week manhunt.
According to the Wagoner County Jail website, Replogle faces 19 charges, including three counts of Kidnapping, Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation.
Replogle did receive a 10-year sentence, but was let out after two years.
For the past two weeks, Replogle’s ex-girlfriend, April Rider says she has lived in fear.
“I’m finally able to sleep and think clearly,” said Rider. "I am so relieved."
Replogle now sits in the Wagoner County Jail and was denied bond.
On April 24, Rider was granted a permanent protection order against Replogle.
Replogle’s arraignment is scheduled for May 23, 2023.