Bob Dylan archive to take over Philbrook Downtown location

TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Bob Dylan's archive now has an official home near the Woody Guthrie Center.
- Philbrook officials confirmed the archive is going to be at the current location of Philbrook Downtown.
- They said it will take the museum about six months to move out of the location.
- An architect is already in place for the Bob Dylan archives.
- Dylan's archives are being housed in Tulsa because of Dylan's friendship and admiration of Woody Guthrie.
