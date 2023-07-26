OKLAHOMA CITY — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist was set to speak Wednesday on a State Board of Education meeting planned the next day to vote on accreditation actions.
Superintendent Deborah Gist said in a 2 p.m. news conference that TPS was notified via social media just 45 minutes before, that they were pulled from the State Board of Education agenda.
School districts are subject to annual reviews. However, in a Friday news conference outside the TPS Education Service Center in Tulsa, State Superintendent Ryan Walters mentioned TPS' accreditation.
“We will be looking at Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation for all their violations, fiscal mismanagement in this district, and we are going to make sure that religious liberties are protected in Tulsa Public Schools,” Walters said.
TPS faces three deficiencies for the coming school year. One is related to an external audit questioning more than $300,00 in vendor contracts, the other two are related to certification distinctions, one of which Gist says was a clerical error.
"We've been focused like a laser on student achievement," Dr. Gist said Wednesday. "We're proceeding in ways that are nationally recognized but don't seem to be appreciated by some other folks, who appear to have some other motivation."
TPS had its accreditation lowered in 2022 to "accredited with warning" over claims that a teacher development session violated HB 1775, which limits race and gender discussions.
"It's very clear that this process is being used, not for continuous improvement, but apparently for some other agenda," she added, saying Tulsa Public Schools would have to get better at getting paperwork in place. "These kinds of paperwork, bureaucratic fixes to these kinds of deficiencies have not been on my radar in a significant way."