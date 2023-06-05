OKLAHOMA CITY — The Chairman of the Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board said Monday's vote to approve the Catholic Church's request to set up America's first religious charter school in Oklahoma was stacked last minute by the Governor's Office who handles appointments to the board in conjunction with the State Senate Pro Tempore and the Speaker of the Oklahoma House.
Chairman Dr. Robert Franklin was one of two "no" votes in the 3-2 split Monday that was likely to trigger a future U.S. Supreme Court case no matter how the Board voted, but a last minute change was made to the Board that Franklin said was sudden and unexpected and was made to guarantee a "yes" vote was there need to break a tie.
"I'm surprised. I was very surprised," said Franklin after the meeting about the addition of new Board Member Brian Bobek, who signed his oath of office just before Monday's meeting got underway.
Bobek was suddenly appointed to replace Board Member and former Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Barry Beauchamp, who expressed a desire to want to continue to serve and wanted to be reappointed. However, instead of a reappointment, Beauchamp was replaced by Bobek before Monday's vote.
"If you look at the timing of the vote and when someone could be eligible to vote, I think there may be an issue," said Franklin.
Even before Franklin expressed concern, audience members and speakers against the proposal said they felt Bobek's addition to the Board last minute was to stack the vote in favor of St. Isidore of Seville's application.
The application itself has been controversial because the Board was told there was going to be a lawsuit no matter how they voted on the proposal. The Catholic Church argues that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings state they should not be turned away from accessing public funds simply because they are a religious organization, and they point to other states where vouchers, grants, and tax credits are used to pay for tuition at Catholic schools.
However, the Oklahoma State Constitution backed up by a recent statewide vote specifically states taxpayer funds cannot be used for sectarian purposes, and the Board's counsel said the charter that would need to be drafted for the school to operate would carve out exemptions that other charter schools don't have. Those exemptions the Board was advised violate the spirit of Oklahoma's charter school laws that say all charter operations should be open to all Oklahoma children just like a public school.
Bobek, who did not stick around after the meeting to give FOX23 a comment, was asked by Franklin to abstain from the vote because he had not been a part of the Board during the multi-month application process like his predecessor Beachamp had. Bobek, a former member of the Oklahoma State Board of Education, declined Franklin's offer to abstain and said he would vote "yes" because the State Constitution violated the U.S. Constitution.
"I'm convinced that in context, Oklahoma State Law, and at issue in today's discretionary decision, namely section Three dash One Three Six Eight Two in Title Seven of the Oklahoma Statutes does violate the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution," Bobek said.
Franklin said Beauchamp was ready to take a vote on St. Isidore's application, but with there being strict scrutiny about how the Board would move forward, he did not ever informally poll the board or ask any member how they would vote.
"Mister Beauchamp said he was more than willing to serve if reappointed," Franklin said about what he called a surprising last minute change in the vote and change in Board membership.
When asked about the expedited appointment, Franklin said Bobek signed his oath of office just before Monday's meeting, and Franklin was concerned there had not been enough time to vet and approve the new appointment through regular means.
Franklin said a lobbyist for the Catholic Church told him he and the Board were being used in an effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to chip away at long-standing concepts regarding the separation of church and state.
"The Archdiocese lobbyist," Franklin later identified as Brett Farley with the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma. "He reminded me in a conversation that this is just part of the process. You're just part of the process. We intend for this to go to the courts, and what I'm saying is if that was the case, then we were role-players, and we should've played the role that was in our purview, and some stepped out of that purview."
FOX23 asked Farley if he thought the case was going to go to the U.S. Supreme Court whose members are overwhelmingly Catholic in their faith, and Farley said he could not predict what was next for the application other than preparing to set up the school within the required time in accordance with Oklahoma law.
"We've got a lot of great opportunities ahead of us, and we're looking at taking advantage of those," Farley said about what the future holds.
Farley said the Board recognized other states were using public funds to pay the Catholic Church to educate their children, but it wasn't online and through the use of vouchers, tax credits, and grants.
"As you all have seen in the last couple of weeks with the new school choice programs in the state, we think this is just an extension of what we've been doing in Oklahoma, which is providing more opportunities for education in Oklahoma to kids that need it," Farley said.
A representative for St. Idasore pointed to a letter by Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor that stated recent Supreme Court rulings opened the door to the church to apply for public funds to open their own charter school using taxpayer funds, but after losing election to a full term, O'Connor's successor Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond rescinded the letter and said it was not rooted in legal facts that support the will of the people of Oklahoma who recently reaffirmed their position that public funds should not be used for sectarian purposes.
Drummond even went a step further and told board members who voted to approve the application that his office would not provide legal representation for them because they were in violation of their oath of office and in direct conflict with the will of the people of Oklahoma.
Franklin said the Catholic Church had plenty of money already coming to it for it to start online courses in a pilot program, and a recent tax credit plan passed by lawmakers last month would allow more families the ability to pay tuition to Catholic Schools.
"I encourage you to start up pilot programs online on your own right now," Franklin told a church representative during her presentation of the modified plan to address getting the program off the ground without going down the charter school route.
The Oklahoma City and Tulsa Diocese who submitted the application now must work out a final contract with the State of Oklahoma before they can begin operating. It's not clear if legal challenges will delay the creation of the school, especially as members of the public vowed at the meeting to challenge the requirements in the charter that only allow the school to be used by students who adhere to Catholic traditions and would attend Catholic programs.
Franklin resigned from his position on the Board during a public statement after the 3-2 decision. He said he believes opponents looking for any kind of legal violations about Monday's vote, in addition to constitutional questions, should dig into how Bobek was appointed and seated so quickly. He also said the school's governing structure would create a scandal bigger than what Oklahomans saw when it came to Epic Charter Schools and the misuse of public funds.
"We just stepped right into a trap," he said. "We just stepped right back into a trap door. A nonprofit, the Archdioceses, the Catholic Church, I have absolute and ultimate respect in what they aspire to do, but in regard to good governance and separation of powers, it does not align."
Franklin said the Church and the School Board running the school were too interlocked and intertwined to provide independent oversight of the operation.
A representative for the Catholic Church and a future board member for the school told the Board during the meeting the Church understood with "eyes wide open" that it will adhere to open meetings, open records, and public auditing requirements to make sure the school is functioning as it should along the same standards as other Oklahoma charter schools. He then later noted, it had the right to object to certain requests on religious grounds.
Franklin said he believed his resignation would allow him to find other ways for him to keep fighting for a quality education for all students regardless of their faith.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters holds a non-voting seat on the Board, but he was not present for the vote or to answer questions afterwards. He sent out a public statement praising the approval of the application as a way to advance school choice and religious freedom.
The Virtual Charter School Board will soon be merged into a statewide charter school board that will oversee virtual and brick-and-mortar operations operating with public funds outside the traditional public school system. The operations will no longer be split.
Board Members voting in favor of the plan said there were not enough choices in rural Oklahoma for families who felt they only had one school to send their children to, and some expressed openly they were impressed with how the Catholic Church is teaching reading in multiple ways including cursive penmanship to help students learn about America's historic documents. They also were openly impressed with the Church's approach to social-emotional learning, especially to meet the needs of special needs students.
The school will be capped at 1,500 students during its initial operations if it is allowed to operate.