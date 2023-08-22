TULSA, Okla. — The City Board of Adjustment (BOA) held a meeting to vote on the Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries of Oklahoma (CJAMM)'s request to permit a residential treatment center/transitional living center location at a vacant property on Memorial Drive.
The Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries of Oklahoma is a program dedicated to helping recently incarcerated people transition back into society and restart their lives. The new center would be a new location for CJAMM's six-month temporary residential project called Exodus House.
The new location for Exodus house that CJAMM has requested is a property on Memorial Drive that sits between Memorial Park Cemetery and Schaudt Funeral Services.
Many residents who live near the desired location for the new facility attended the meeting to express their concern over the prospect.
One man said he had lived in his home for almost 25 years and outlet houses like Exodus house had decreased the property values and increased crime in the neighborhood in recent years.
Other people who live near the location shared they had similar feelings when they spoke before the BOA at the meeting.
Along with concerns for property values, one man shared his concern for the safety of children.
Regarding the many residential children near the location, he also asked the board not to grant CJAMM their request.
"Bottom line, protect our kids," he said. "You wouldn't want your kids in danger. Don't endanger ours."
Carter Fox represented Schaudt Funeral Home, the next-door neighbor to the location, at the meeting. He also expressed their opposition toward a transitional living center at this location.
Fox said the facility is actually prohibited by Oklahoma law, which states that any transitional living center or halfway house cannot be within 1000 feet of a school.
He said the transitional living house cannot move forward due to its proximity to Salk Elementary.
"We don't even really know what we're responding to here as to whether this is a transitional living center, is this a residential treatment facility," Fox said. "We know that there are gonna be residents that stay there for six months."
He also said that the description of Exodus House doesn't legally meet the definition of a transitional living center or a residential treatment center.
Other people attended the meeting to speak before the BOA in favor of the new placement of Exodus house.
One woman who works in prison ministry said she believes in the mission of Exodus House and supported the new location.
"What I see when I go in there are not criminals, and thugs, and rapists, and murderers," she said. "What I see are people who made poor decisions based on what they had at their fingertips at the time."
The same woman said that working with these incarcerated people, she can see that they want to change and be better before they are released back into society.
More advocates for Exodus house spoke at the meeting.
"It changed my life," one man said. "It caused me to take a good, hard look at myself."
The same man, who has been through the program himself, said he understands that the location might not be the best spot and hears residents' concerns about their property values. He also said that Exodus House is not a halfway house, and the residents are people on parole who are free to go wherever they want.
"However you feel about the location, I'm just here to say give these folks a chance," he said.
Other people whose lives were changed by the program spoke in favor of permitting the new location for Exodus House as well.
One woman who works for the transition program advocated for Exodus House explained that these programs are selective with the residents they choose. She said the residents of these programs are actively changing their lives and working on themselves.
"I look at the applicants, I talk to them personally, I get to know them before they come to my program," she said. "I'm very selective. If you're not ready to transition, this is not the program for you."
Another woman said going through the program changed her life as well.
"I stand before you renewed, changed, and committed to sobriety all with the guidance and support of the CJAMM's the Exodus House," she said.