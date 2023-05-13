PRYOR, Okla. — Meet the oldest female BMX racer in the country.
Known as Miss Kittie, Kittie Weston-Knauer is racing 75 BMX tracks across the country to celebrate her 75th birthday.
Mayes County BMX is number 33.
Saturday morning, she raced at Sand Springs BMX.
She began racing BMX at the age of 40 and has been riding for more than 35 years.
"I have gone from being one of two women who raced cruisers, before women had a cruiser class, to now, we have hundreds,” Weston-Knauer said.
She loves the challenge but says it hasn't been easy. She's had both of her knees and hips replaced and has had back surgery.
But Miss Kittie loves riding.
"Find that one something, or that two something, that brings you happiness, OK? And then you take time to really get engaged, to learn, to be a part of it and then share it with others,” she said.