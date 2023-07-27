TULSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale Comedy Festival is back in Tulsa for it's three-day showcase in the Arts District.
The festival presented by Guthrie Green showcases national and local talent and runs from July 27-29.
Headlining performances will include Joe Pera, Sarah Sherman, Fahim Anwar, KC Shornima, Rita Brent and Tom Thakkar, but local and regional comedians will also get a chance at the spotlight.
"The mission of Blue Whale Comedy Festival is to put Tulsa on the national comedy map," says Derek Combs, Guthrie Green Event Manager and organizer of Blue Whale Comedy Festival. "Blue Whale expands Tulsa's performing arts scene and continues to provide opportunities for local talent to meet and work with some of the most gifted and successful comedians in the country."
Ticketed shows will be held at the historic Cain's Ballroom and side stage, LowDown and Hunt Club. Free shows will be held at Guthrie Green and Soundpony.
Besides the several local, regional and nationally-recognized comedians performing, the festival will also include an improv workshop and showcase, an interactive brunch show, a podcast taping and after parties hosted by Inner Circle Vodka Bar.
Passes and individual show tickets are available for purchase here.