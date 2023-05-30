ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — While the Blue Star Mothers “fill the truck for the troops” campaign ends this week in Claremore, the need for donated items for care packages for our men and women serving overseas is ongoing.
Jack Kissee Ford is one of the four drop off locations. Folks can also drop off donated personal hygiene items and snacks to fill freedom boxes to be shipped to men and women in the military who are serving overseas.
Other drop off locations include Melton Sales and Suburban Chevrolet, or the Blue Star Mothers office on North JM Davis Boulevard in Claremore.
The donated items will be picked up on Saturday, but the need for donated items for the care packages will continue all summer.
From one group of moms to another group of moms, who are also Blue Star Mothers, donating personal hygiene items and snacks means a lot.
“While she was deployed, I didn’t breathe, you do not breathe,” said Brandie Hinds whose daughter Ashley Huffman served six years in the Army National Guard.
During that time, she spent close to a year in Kuwait and Iraq. However, Hinds said she got a freedom box filled with goodies from the U.S. every single month.
Another important need for women who are serving overseas right now are feminine hygiene products, Hinds added, as they are not always readily available.
“We have some that are going to ships, some that are going to the Middle East, Africa,” said Penni Holmes.
The Blue Star mom noted that the need for donated items doesn’t end in May.
“We send hundreds of boxes every month and every month we need supplies,” she noted.
Holmes said their chapter has more women deployed than they’ve ever had.
There’s also a big need for men’s deodorant right now.
For more information on what to buy and where to drop it off, click here.