TULSA, Okla. -- The women of Blue Star Mother’s celebrated Armed Forces Day on Saturday by doing what they always do, packing boxes to send to soldiers.
“We do a variety of things but the biggest goal we have is to make sure our troops are remembered by sending out monthly boxes to them while they’re deployed,” said Saundra Bixler the president of the Blue Star Mothers, Tulsa chapter.
Bixler explains the mother’s pack boxes full of food, toiletries, and notes from kids or retirement communities for the soldiers. Bixler is no stranger to the fear of having a child deployed.
“For me personally having two daughters that decided to join it was scary. I actually looked for this group because I wanted some other mothers like me who knew what was going on,” said Bixler.
The women band together and find support in one another, while also supporting their soldiers. While they pack boxes, they also participate in veterans' events around Tulsa and offer support there as well.
Shawna Allen is a new Blue Star Mother. Her 20-year-old son is about to be deployed for the first time. She says the organization has given her a group who relate to what she’s feeling.
“Typical emotions of a mother I guess, excited, worried,” said Allen.
Allen joined Blue Star Mothers in an effort to show her son how much she supports him.
“I wanted to find a way to be supportive just let him know he’s thought of he’s loved; he’s not forgotten that what he’s doing has a lot of meaning,” said Allen.
Blue Star Mothers has over 200 chapters across the country and 11 in Oklahoma. They pack boxes every weekend to send their soldiers overseas.
Their office is full of thank you notes from soldiers, giving the women all the encouragement, they need to continue their work. To find more information on the organization and how you can be a part of it click here.