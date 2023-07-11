Blitz Soccer Academy and Tulsa Dream Center team up for summer camp

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center and the Blitz Academy FC Soccer teams paired up to host a camp for kids in need.
On July 17-18, Blitz Academy Competitive Soccer is giving back to the community by volunteering their time for a special camp. Blitz coaches and a former award-winning blitz player will be hosting the camp.
Families of the Blitz players have already donated items needed for the camp, but those interested can donate to the cause so all campers get to take home a new soccer ball afterward.