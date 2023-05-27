TULSA, Okla. — Black Wall Street Legacy Fest was in full swing Saturday afternoon in Greenwood.
Black Wall Street Legacy Fest is a 6-day event commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which took place from May 31 to June 1, 1921.
Saturday’s events included a street festival, a conversation and book signing with Harvard professor Tiya Miles, a yoga session, a book signing and performance by gospel singer Kierra Sheard, an award ceremony for people who have made a difference in the community and a block party.
At the street festival, FOX23 spoke to some vendors who explained why the event is important to them.
“I think that it’s important because it highlights just the importance of Black Wall Street and kind of puts a spotlight on the beauty of Black Wall Street although this the anniversary of something bad that happened,” King Spencer with Ambitiously Made and Tulsa Progression said.
“This gives us all a chance to show our face and do something again here without having to be scared,” Jaynah McKinney, also with Ambitiously Made and Tulsa Progression, said.
“I feel like just us being able to do anything, being able to show what we can do, is just a blessing,” McKinney also said.
Saturday’s events also included performances by Tulsa musician Tony Mason, saxophonist Gerald Albright and R&B group Club Nouveau.
The festival has events running up to June 1 and on Sunday, May 28, gospel artist Kurt Carr performing at Vernon AME Church at 10:00 a.m.
