BROKEN ARROW, Okla. − A Black Hawk helicopter landed on Broken Arrow High School's campus for their first pep rally, themed USA, in honor of the upcoming Patriot Bowl at Owasso on Thursday.
The helicopter landed on campus right before lunch.
