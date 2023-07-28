BIXBY, Okla. — The shiny new book, "Twilla & Rye: The Festival of the Pines," was written by first-time authors Jennifer Jarnigan-Riem and Marie Stephens.
Jennifer told FOX23 it's something she thought about for years during her teaching career with Glenpool Public Schools.
"This dream was just growing and building," she said. "I wanted to do something with it but I was too scared."
Her co-author gave her the nudge she needed to go for it.
"Within a week, I turned in my resignation and I said, 'All right, let's figure out what we're gonna do,'" Jennifer explained.
While the two came up with the story line, Jennifer's teenage daughter Jenna drew the main characters, two tree sprites named Twilla and Rye.
"Once we saw them, once we saw Twilla and Rye come to life, the stories began to flow," Jennifer said.
The story, the first of ten planned in a national park series, takes place at Sequoia National Park, and features pictures from their own family vacation there for the cover and in scenes throughout the book.
"We're passionate about national parks," Jennifer said. "We're passionate about the outdoors and experiences and adventure. Adventure is everywhere. Chemo is a bit of an adventure, it's just a different kind of adventure."
Jennifer was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called "POEMS Syndrome," facing one of life's greatest challenges while achieving one of her dreams.
"My first stint in the hospital, I hit publish on our book," she said. "And that was such a big moment. And I'm sitting in this room and I'm looking around and I'm hooked up to all of these things and my dream just came true. But I was in a hospital room all alone. And that really sucked."
Jennifer's dreams were coming true while her worst nightmare was simultaneously playing out.
"The second round in the hospital was probably the toughest round," she explained. "And while I'm in the hospital, our book becomes live on Amazon."
"So from another hospital bed, I get on my phone and I ordered the first book," she continued. "I ordered my book. I [had] happy tears, like emotional tears. Thankfully, this time, I think I had my entire family in the room with me and it was cool to hit, you know, buy now and it was a great, great moment."
The book arrived two days later during her first chemo treatment.
"We read it in that hospital bed. And I thought, 'Man, life is crazy,'" she said.
Jennifer is a strong, healthy, lifelong athlete who has competed in various events, even the grueling Ironman Triathlon in Tulsa.
Photos: Bixby woman battles cancer while following her dreams as first-time author
The shiny new book, "Twilla & Rye: The Festival of the Pines," was written by first-time authors Jennifer Jarnigan-Riem and Marie Stephens. Shortly after publishing their book, Jennifer was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, battling an illness while following her dreams.
Now, she is unable to run and barely able to keep her balance enough to walk by her backyard pool in Bixby.
"I watch my feet when I walk because if I look up, my equilibrium is very off," Jennifer explained. "One doesn't often concentrate on just putting one foot in front of the other … but that is literally what I have to do these days."
Jennifer's cancer, POEMS Syndrome, damages one's nerves and affects other parts of the body.
Jennifer said, back in January, she went for a run and knew something wasn't right.
"It went from my feet feeling heavy, to some numbness in my legs. And it was, it wasn't just numbness in one place. It was symmetrical," she said. "And I know injuries don't often happen in a symmetrical pattern. So at that point, I knew something's off. And I probably need to make a phone call to my doctor."
That started a series of appointments and tests with doctors and specialists in Oklahoma, and most recently, at the Mayo Clinic.
"This is very much in my bloodstream. It has caused multiple lesions to grow on my bones, which is why we're gonna have to spend about six to eight weeks in Rochester at the Mayo Clinic for a complete stem cell transplant," she explained. "Your entire immune system is obliterated. Every vaccination you ever received is gone. You have, essentially, no immune system. So you have to be exceptionally careful."
When Jennifer leaves her home in Oklahoma for the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, she and her husband will take their camper and stay at an RV park for about six weeks during treatment. That way she can recover away from other people and in the peace of her natural surroundings.
Just like her book's characters, Twilla and Rye, who face a challenge and get help from their community to achieve their goal, she's finding strength in all the support she's getting from her family and friends, including encouragement from one of her former student athletes.
"He said, 'Coach J, you always told us four things: inspire others, give 100 percent, leave a legacy and be a warrior.' He said, 'Now you're getting to show us coach. Now you're getting to show us what that looks like,'" Jennifer said.
And she is, with plans to conquer this cancer and publish even more books.
For those interested in grabbing a copy of Twilla & Rye: The Festival of the Pines, click here.
To contact the authors, click here.