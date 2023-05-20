BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Rotary Club held their 23rd BBQ and Blues Festival this weekend.
The event took place on Friday and Saturday and was held at Washington Irving Memorial Park, near 136th and Memorial.
Some draws of the event were a barbecue contest, food and retail vendors and a kid’s zone with pony rides, slides and inflatables.
There was also live music by Wanda Watson, the Hydramatics, the Hammbone Blues Band and the Dustin Pittsley Band.
Buster McCurtain, a festival organizer and member of the Bixby Rotary Club, said they fed more than 1,500 people at the event.
He also said proceeds are going to the Bixby Rotary Club.
“It’s a very rewarding experience because all the money that we raise here goes back into the community to support kids, school, veterans, people that are needing for meals,” McCurtain said.
“Every time that we come out here it’s a good feeling because we know the proceeds are going to go to help someone that really needs it,” he also said.
McCurtain said the Bixby Rotary Club is made of people who like to help their community.
“They’re just ordinary citizens that are out to do good for people,” he said.
McCurtain said the event will wrap up around 9:30 p.m.
He also said the Bixby Rotary Club plans to hold the event again.
“We’ll be back again, same time again next year, and it’ll be even bigger and better than it was this year,” McCurtain said.
Some of the events sponsors included Hillcrest Hospital South, Andy B’s Bowl Social and Sutherlands Bixby.