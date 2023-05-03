BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools said one of their students was killed in an accident Wednesday in a release sent to Bixby Public Schools families.
"Yesterday evening, one of our students, Conner Rineheart, a fourth grader at Central Intermediate, was killed in an accident as he was crossing the street with friends," said Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller in the release, obtained by FOX23.
Miller went on to say the Rineheart family has several children who attend Bixby schools, and others who have graduated.
The school district is prepared to provide support for Conner’s siblings as well as students and staff affected by the news.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the Rineheart family as our entire school community prepares to support them through this tragedy," said Miller.
The Bixby Police Department said a child died after a car hit them near East 171st Street South and South Memorial Drive around 7 p.m.
Police said the child was trying to cross the road when they were hit by a car. Police said only one car was involved and they don't believe the driver was intoxicated.
The child was taken to the emergency room and later died.