BIXBY, Okla. — A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Bixby Wednesday evening.
Bixby police said Conner Rineheart was hit by a car on U.S. Highway 64 around 7 p.m. and died from his injuries from the accident.
Bixby Public Schools said in a release sent to the district's families, obtained by FOX23, that Conner was a fourth grade student in their district.
Police said Conner was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
"This is just one of those tragic accidents that occurred," said Seth Adcock with the Bixby Police Department. "A child crossed the road, at unfortunately a horrible time, and the vehicle was unable to stop in time and [he] was hit."
Police said the the driver cooperated with officers and was not charged.
A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for funeral services for Rineheart.