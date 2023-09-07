BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department said they are asking the community for any information to help identify a man who was found dead in the Arkansas River.
Bixby police said they have exhausted all leads trying to identify the man in order to notify his family, and that his cause of death is still being investigated by Bixby Police Department and the Chief Medical Examiner.
Police said the man's remains were found along the shoreline of the Arkansas River near Bentley Park in the City of Bixby on Sept. 10, 2022.
Bixby police said the man is believed to be possibly a white male with several distinguishing tattoos on both of his arms.
Police provided tattoo renderings from the OSBI.
Police ask that anyone with any information about the man's identity contact the Bixby Police Department at (918) 366-8294.