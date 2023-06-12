UPDATE, 6/13/23: Bixby police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Kara Nichole Ballard.
Investigators say Ballard was traveling with her husband, Travis Glenn Ballard, who was taken into custody in Pryor.
BIXBY, Okla. — Washington Irving Park, near the Arkansas River and Memorial, is closed Monday morning as crime scene tape blocks the entrance.
After being at the scene all morning, Bixby's police chief confirmed the scene was a homicide investigation.
Bixby police say a woman's body was found at the park but have not identified her.
The 32-acre park normally opens at 7:30 a.m. but according to Bixby police the park will remain closed Monday.
Bixby Police confirmed this is related to the arrest of Travis Ballard in Pryor.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.