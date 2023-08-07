BIXBY, Okla. — The City of Bixby’s Municipal Warrant Amnesty Program starts today and lasts until Friday, August 18.
The City said the program will allow people with delinquent obligations in Bixby’s Municipal Court to clear their cases without being arrested or paying additional late fees or court costs.
The obligations include:
• Unpaid citations which had a preset fine.
• Citations where the defendant failed to appear when the citation was “booked to court.”
• Charges where the defendant was found guilty and given time to pay fines and costs but are now past due.
The City said anyone with an outstanding Bixby municipal warrant can appear before the Bixby Municipal Court Clerk, near W. Needles Ave. and N. Cabaniss Ave., during regular business hours to “surrender themselves on any outstanding charges" without being arrested.
The City also said people can pay outstanding preset fines at the cashier’s window at City Hall in the Bixby Municipal Building. Payments can be made by cash or credit or debit card from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Personal checks will not be accepted on outstanding municipal warrants.
The City said the Bixby Police Department will serve any warrants that are still outstanding at the end of the program on August 19.
