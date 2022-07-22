Video: Bixby man claims his livestock is dying due to extreme heat, ongoing water issues

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby man lost some livestock because of the ongoing water issues in the area. He said he’s worried about more dying in the heat.

Bill Cook said in the past week, he bought almost $2,000 worth of water and cooling units.

“You have to do what you have to do to take care of your animals,” Cook explained.

He’s lost some of his livestock. Several chickens and ducks have died, especially the babies.

“They just can’t get cool enough, and like I said, we can’t get cold water to them,” he said.

Cook’s worried about losing larger animals as well, like his sheep or llamas. He explained he’s especially concerned about the llamas who are in distress because of their longer, thicker fur.

“Typically what they’d do is when it gets hot like this, they’ll go in the pond, and they’ll just stand there,” he said. “And they’ll go down on their knees, so their body can get all wet, but as you can see, we’ve just about lost the pond, and I have no way to get water to it.”

Cook wants answers and believes this is a problem that happens every year in this area.

“It’s been going on for several years. Last year, we were out of water for three days. The year before, it was a couple days. It’s an ongoing issue, but the only difference now is it’s become urgent,” Cook said.

The issue is incredibly urgent to Cook, especially since he’s worried about the next hot week ahead.

