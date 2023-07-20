"I think it's remarkable that the cashier, number one, knew what to do," said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell. "This lady walks into her store and tells her she's in trouble, and then the cashier decided, you know what, I'm going to call 9-1-1, calls the dispatcher, gives all the pertinent information that dispatcher needed, and was able to get officers on scene very quickly."
Chief Bell said officers arrived at the T-Mart on Highway 51 within minutes and found Ruble filling his truck with gas.
"It was a blessing that they were close by, because this guy was filling up his car, and he was obviously waiting her to come back to the car so he could take her away," Bell said.
After talking with Ruble and the woman, officers arrested Ruble for kidnapping.
They said Ruble fought with officers, getting him a few bruises and a resisting arrest charge.
Bell said this could have ended tragically, if not for the clerk's quick thinking and the officer's response.
While investigators work to piece everything together, Ruble is being held at the Wagoner County Jail on a $50,000 bond.