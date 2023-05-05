BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby couple is showing off their college diplomas, proving no matter what life throws at you, you can do anything. The love birds walked across the stage to get their diplomas together at Southern New Hampshire University.
In their college cap and gown, Michael and Taria Richards achieved what they first thought was impossible.
“Nobody in our family has fully gone through the process and just really made it happen. Getting that degree and walking across the stage,” Taria said.
Both proudly wearing first generation stoles, they’re now college graduates from Southern New Hampshire university. Taria worked full time and started her college journey two years after Michael. They both helped take care of their five kids—ages one to ten. But their minds were on the prize.
“We had to pick and choose when to really dig into schoolwork. Whether that was after we put the kids to bed, or they went to school and with only one or two at home, and we’d swap,” Richard said.
Time management was critical. After 241 combined credit hours, they got to sit hand in hand at the ceremony and walk across the stage together. An adrenaline pumping moment for Michael.
“They just started calling her name and I didn’t hear anything else. I didn’t hear our names until we watched the recording a little later,” said Michael.
His wife says it’s a memory that will carry out through her family’s legacy.
“We leaned on each other, there’s no reason our names shouldn’t have been together. That moment was rewarding and something I can hold years into the future when we tell our kids about what colleges are offering,” Taria said.
The Richardses went to college for opportunities. Both starting new careers with their degrees in psychology and computer science.
“It's like living in a dream, waking up every morning, it still doesn't feel real, that everything is getting us where we wanted to be, for our kids,” Taria said.
And showing everyone, it’s never too late to start something new.
Taria’s sister just graduated from SNHU. Their mom is currently enrolled and is set to graduate within the next year.