  • Bixby animal shelter 'beyond capacity,' lowers adoption fees

    By: Ryan Love

    Updated:

    BIXBY, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • The Bixby animal shelter is looking for help making room for its animals.
    • The shelter is beyond capacity and shelter workers are trying to find several cats and dogs new homes.
    • All adoption fees are lowered to $25.
    • All animals are vetted and spayed or neutered prior to adoption.
    • More information and available pets can be found on the Bixby Animal Rescue Network Facebook page.

