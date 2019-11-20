BIXBY, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- The Bixby animal shelter is looking for help making room for its animals.
- The shelter is beyond capacity and shelter workers are trying to find several cats and dogs new homes.
- All adoption fees are lowered to $25.
- All animals are vetted and spayed or neutered prior to adoption.
- More information and available pets can be found on the Bixby Animal Rescue Network Facebook page.
Related Headlines
Trending Stories
- Marijuana website seeks reviewer to smoke weed, share expert opinions
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Convicted sex offender accused of killing daughter's boyfriend, marrying daughter
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Roosevelt's in Tulsa goes all out with Christmas decorations
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Burger King sued after vegan claims Impossible Whopper was contaminated with meat, reports say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}