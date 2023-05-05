CADDO COUNTY, Okla. -- The biological mother of Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old child who was killed in Grady County earlier this year, has been charged with child neglect, according to court records.
Jasmin Brownfield was charged with two felony counts of child neglect by abandonment, court records show. She is currently in custody, but she hasn't yet been booked into jail, KOCO-TV reported.
Athena Brownfield was first reported missing the afternoon of Jan. 10, after a mail carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside their home in Cyril.
Ivon and Alysia Adams were charged in connection with Athena's death.