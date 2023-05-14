STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State University alumnus Denny Kellington returned to his alma mater Saturday to speak at OSU’s spring commencement.
The Buffalo Bills athletic trainer shared with graduates how his time at OSU provided him a solid foundation for his career path. On Jan. 2, his career as an athletic trainer changed dramatically, and countless interview requests followed.
That day, Kellington was part of the athletic training team that saved Damar Hamlin’s life on live television during a Monday Night Football broadcast after the Bills safety suffered a cardiac event on the field.
“… Our safety Damar Hamlin had a cardiac event that could have ended his life in front of his family, his teammates, his coaches, our athletic training staff and the millions of football fans watching in the stadium, or from the comfort of their living room TVs,” Kellington said. "All the attention I've received for simply doing my job has been overwhelming. I've said repeatedly that I am not a hero, but I will tell you what I was that day, I was ready.”
Kellington turned down many interview requests about that night. However, he said yes to OSU and President Kayse Shrum for a couple of reasons:
“One, I am genuinely grateful, as I've already stated, for the role that this university played in my personal path to success,” Kellington said. “But also I've realized I’m now the experienced guy in the room, and I take my responsibility to share my knowledge with others seriously, hopefully, like a lot of older people did for me when I was the one sitting where you are.”
Kellington said he hopes each graduate’s future days pass without incident, but they should take comfort in knowing their OSU education has prepared them to face any crisis.
“When unexpected doors open, or life changes course, trust that your experiences have led you there and you will be ready,” Kellington said. “Today, as you ponder the next steps of your career, I want you to think about who helped get you here. Be proud of your hard work, but also be grateful for those who cheered you on, those who sacrificed and those who saw potential in you and made sure you knew your capabilities. Understand this: small things done with passion and intention have the potential to make a lasting impact with ripple effects that you may never understand.”