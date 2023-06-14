TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma bill that would have helped make sure OKPOP Museum in Tulsa opened did not survive special session.
Senate Bill 22X would have allowed the Oklahoma Historical Society to spend $18 million of its appropriations, approved in another bill, on OKPOP if the same amount was raised through other means.
It easily passed through the Senate but needed a vote from the House to make it to the governor's desk. Now, since a previous bill passed the money is there, but without SB 22X the permissions to use it for OKPOP aren't.
The bill was introduced after the museum announced last year it needed $30 million more in funding to complete the exhibit design, construction and installation.
The building itself is complete, the extra funding is needed to get exhibits inside.
The City of Tulsa and Tulsa County have already committed millions in funding to this project.
The museum, which sits across the street from the historic Cain's Ballroom downtown, is intended to showcase all things pop culture, with a focus on Oklahoma musicians.
The museum appointed a new chairperson to oversee fundraising and announced their new deadline to open would be in 2024.