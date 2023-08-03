ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma say they’re concerned about a new bill that’s being proposed in congress which could change the way funds seized from criminals are distributed.
It's called the Fair Act and is moving through congress at the moment.
Donnie Anderson, the director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, says he’s concerned about the Fair Act, a proposed bill calling for reform in the way law enforcement agencies seize property from criminals.
"What’s being projected is that this will eliminate law enforcement from unjustly seizing people's property and this is specifically for the federal agencies," Anderson said. "Absolutely not true. What this does, this just redirects the money. So they still want you to seize it, they just don’t want law enforcement to have access to it."
The bill would raise the level of proof needed for law enforcement to seize property like weapons, drugs and money, but it also calls for any assets to be handed to the federal government.
Anderson says that could hurt law enforcement and help criminals.
"I absolutely do not agree with policing for profit," Anderson said. "I absolutely don’t agree with that, but I do know that if we are going to dismantle organizations, we have to take their money so they can’t operate. Now, if you take that away from law enforcement, your enabling criminal organizations to remain at large."
Supporters says it will “protect innocent small business owners and increase transparency and congressional oversight,” claiming at the moment, it's too easy for law enforcement to seize property.
But law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma say they’re worried it will mean less money going towards local agencies.
"We’re not policing for a profit," said Scott Walton, Rogers County Sheriff. "We don’t work on a commission. These assets are shared among those individual agencies that are involved in the seizure."
Walton says the assets are necessary for important funding.
"Without out some fruits of our efforts in reimbursement, we’re spending Rogers County tax payers' money to go do the federal government's job," he said. "To send that money to D.C. and just want somebody to tell me that’s a good idea."
The law enforcement agencies are now calling for the community to educate themselves on the Fair Act, and if they don’t agree, speak to their law makers to lobby against it.