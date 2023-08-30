TULSA, Okla. — Bike Club has donated 25 bikes to Youth Services of Tulsa (YST) to help alleviate transportation barriers among some of their young program participants.
YST is an organization dedicated to valuing and supporting young people from all walks of life and empowering them to live their best lives, according to Community Relations and Events Coordinator Caroline Olsen.
"We wanna make sure they have the tools to go and be a successful adult in whatever way that means, whatever success means for them," Olsen said.
She said YST works with young people from homeless population, juvenile delinquency programs, and overall aim to help with youth development.
FOX23 spoke with Olsen about the bike donations.
Olsen said the first recipient of a bike was a young member of YST's transitional living program who works during the day and goes to night classes at Tulsa Community College (TCC).
She said the young recipient, who now no longer has to worry about getting back to his apartment after his night classes, was overjoyed to receive his bicycle.
"I think he said 'I can't stop smiling,'" Olsen said.
Olsen said they are still figuring out how they decide who receives a bike and that it is definitely on a needs basis.
"A lot of the young people we serve have transportation barriers, so if we can figure out how to alleviate some of that burden from them, I think that those candidates are really good ones to receive bicycles," she said.
Olsen spoke on the daily burden a lot of the young people YST works with face that is planning their entire schedules around Tulsa transit times.
"If they can have a bit more flexibility in that, that then is giving them hours back for their day," she said.
Donations go a long way for YST's mission as well, Olsen said.
"We exist largely on donations," Olsen said.
She said that all donations are helping the young members of YST, whether it be a cash donation, or a donation of things like furniture, clothes, and even toiletries.
Olsen also said that these bikes are durable and will last the young people through the winter, which is very important to them.
People can donate at YST's office at 311 S Madison Ave where they have big carts they can wheel out to your door, Olsen said.
They also have a pickup truck they can send for anyone who has large pieces of furniture they would like to donate.
Go to YST's website for more information about donating or participating.