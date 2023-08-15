TULSA, Okla. — The 2023 Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) Conference and Trade Show was back in Tulsa.
The "Biggest Little Show in Indian Gaming" arrived in Tulsa to the Cox Convention Center on Monday and was around through Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The show featured 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers in order to celebrate and advance the gaming industry.
On Monday, the event began with the John Marley Golf Tournament at the Page Belcher Golf Course to raise money for those who work in the gaming industry and their household.
The money raised helps the recipients afford to attend accredited colleges, universities and trade schools.
"This is our annual conference and trade show," said OIGA Chairman Matthew Morgan. "So we bring together all of our industry partners and both for educational panels and to display all the new technology wars throughout our industry. That's new games. That's new hardware, back of the house items, security, surveillance."
Morgan said the gaming industry is constantly changing so they hold these conferences to keep local partners informed of new guidelines, regulations and technology.
"This allows everybody to come together in one place and learn about all the new things that have happened over the last year," he said. "So Indian gaming is huge. We are a top five industry throughout the nation. Indian gaming and tribes themselves are the number two employer for the state. They have a huge impact, especially in rural Oklahoma."
For the full agenda, click here.