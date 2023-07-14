Big brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in need of volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is urgently seeking volunteers.
BBBSOK is an organization that matches children who have faced adversity with a mentor to help encourage goals and provide a secure environment.
According to the BBBSOK website, the organization "matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life."
Currently, BBBSOK is in desperate need for volunteers to match up with their "littles."
For those interested in volunteering, apply here.
For those interested in enrolling a child into the program, apply here.
You must be 18 or older to apply to be a Big Brother or Big Sister.