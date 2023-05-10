GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool and Glenpool Public Schools are working to improve communication.
It comes after a Tulsa K-9 unit did a sweep search at the school on Tuesday and a concerned community member posted it on social media.
“Tuesday morning, we had the call asking them to come in,” said City Manager David Tillotson.
Tillotson tells FOX23 it is from something that happened Monday when the school resource officer found a threatening message in the bathroom.
“They investigated that, and that process determined it to be a non-credible threat,” Tillotson said.
Tillotson said they do have regular K-9 sweeps of the school but this wasn’t one of those. They brought the K-9s in to try and give parents some peace of mind.
“We were able to go and go ahead and bring them in we are going to accelerate the timeframe a little bit in working with the schools in place more frequently, so we thought this might be a good time to bring them in to assure parents,” he said.
One parent said they got a notification from the school Tuesday.
Tillotson said the communication should’ve been better.
“This is the area we must do a better job as we go down the road. We acknowledge our communication back-and-forth between us and the school in how we discuss this with the public needed some work,” he said.
FOX23 reached out to the school, and they responded with this message:
All threats are taken seriously and investigated in cooperation with our administrative team and law enforcement. If at any time we feel the threat is a credible threat, preventive action is taken to protect students and staff. If after discovering and investigating the message in the bathroom on Monday, the district felt students and staff were in danger we would not have allowed them on campus. Our practice is to notify parents of any threat that is deemed credible.
The district works with law enforcement to do K-9 sweeps periodically. With recent local events, we felt the availability of K-9 units at this specific time would serve a dual purpose, searching for contraband and giving parents a sense of security.
The district has a great partnership with the city, and we are working collaboratively to improve communication protocols to avoid future misunderstandings.
The safety of our student has always been and remains the top priority for Glenpool Public Schools and the City of Glenpool