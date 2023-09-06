Berryhill students raise money, gift new radar gun to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

BERRYHILL, Okla. — If speeders in front of Berryhill Schools need a reason to let off the gas, a new tool from students to deputies should help get them there.
“Be safe, like, don't be stupid, don't be reckless," said Berryhill High School junior Jordis Ross. "Those teenagers going 105 on the highway, like, wear your seatbelt, be safe, slow down."
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office was gifted a brand new, $1,200 radar gun.
Students at Berryhill High School raised money to help pay for it.
"Everyone hates being pulled over, but it's definitely important for them to have that to be able to pull people over and say, 'Hey, slow down, be careful, put your seatbelt on,'” Ross said.
Ross was full speed ahead to take on a leadership role with the program OK S.A.F.E. – "Seatbelts Are For Everyone."
“We had people actually come out in the parking lot and there were people checking, 'Do you have your seatbelt on?' before you could even leave the parking lot," Ross said. "It was a very big deal, it was really cool and it was just like, let's make sure that people are being safe."
After her friend was involved in a crash, Ross said it was eye-opening.
“I saw her car and was like, that's really scary,” she said.
Now, Ross and her classmates are showing their gratitude to Tulsa County deputies.