TULSA, Okla. — Pans were left in place, knobs left unturned, and dishes left uncooked and unserved, after the death of Tulsa-born chef Paul Wilson.
The 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist died in a bicycle accident early Thursday morning.
Paul was known for being chef and owner at Boston Title & Abstract, but it was his new pop-up restaurant venture, Sans Murs, French for 'Without Walls,' that got him the James Beard nomination.
"He was somebody who knew how to bring joy to people with his cooking, and it was obvious that it was his passion, it was his life," Paul's Sans Murs business partner Hugo Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez owns The Silo Event Center and has been in the event industry for years.
"I've been in the event industry for 13 years, and I have to tell you that Paul was beyond a chef, he was an artist,” said Gutierrez.
Gutierrez said they were ironing out last minute details for an upcoming event just hours before Paul’s death.
"The last thing we did was, we shook hands, you know, and he had that kind of way of shaking hands, when you were talking, that it just left you with a warm feeling. He had this brand new bike that he was so proud about,” said Gutierrez.
Gutierrez watched Paul set off for home on his new electric bike.
He had no idea that was the last time he would see his friend alive.
"It was my understanding that there was some kind of bridge that wasn't any longer there, and he didn't see it in the dark of the night,” said Gutierrez. “It was the end of such a great life and such an amazing career."
Gutierrez has set up a GoFundMe to help Paul’s family with final expenses and encourages anyone who enjoyed Paul’s amazing dishes to help out.