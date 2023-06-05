'Be our guest' at an all inclusive cast production of 'Beauty and the Beast' in Bristow

BRISTOW, Okla. -- It’s a tale as old as time. A production of beauty and the beast is taking a unique perspective by showcasing inclusion. The cast is made up of professionals, people from the community, and people living with developmental disabilities.
The stage at the Freeland Center in Bristow is being set to a timeless classic. The storyline the same, but it digs deeper into self-acceptance.
“We do our dance, and I was in my little cart with my other friend who also like me is being Chip,” said Makayla Wilson.
Makayla Wilson is playing the role of Chip. The character who is turned into a teacup. Makayla has down syndrome. She’ll be pushed around in a cart throughout the show with her lines she’s been practicing.
Makayla’s infectious smile and excitement to be on stage is inspiring others like her to dream big. She even taught FOX23’s Scott Martin some of the choreography. She wants everyone to know you can do anything you set your mind to.
“I just want to tell them you got this, and just, smile, chin up, straight up, you got this,” said Wilson.
Co-director Chapman Shields says he almost didn’t do this production. Until he came up with the idea of a way to showcase diversity, differences, and true inner beauty.
“We believe in the values of the show has the themes of the show, this idea of inner beauty, self-acceptance, and accepting each other as human beings and that our differences truly do make us special,” said Shields.
From professionals to people in town, and people with a variety of developmental disabilities. It’s a big cast with people from different walks of life that brings everyone together.
“People can be really harsh and mean, and this idea of being connected and together and unified if very important,” said Shields.
Makayla says the message is simple. It’s about loving yourself and reaching for the stars.
“The message is, everybody that’s out there watching this, just believe,” said Wilson.
The actor who plays Lumiere, Gavin Drew fell deaf as a music major in college from Meniere's disease and has gone on to be an amazing stage actor as well as an advocate for the deaf.
The show is fully of diversity giving a platform for all.
The show runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $25.