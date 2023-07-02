This weekend, Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour’ comes to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Tickets sold out hours after they went on sale in November but fans are still looking for any way to get their hands on seats.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers are taking advantage of the high demand.
So far this year, the BBB Scam Tracker shows about four dozen reports involving fake Taylor Swift tickets.
You might remember when Ticketmaster held a presale event for tour in November. Millions of fans spent eight hours, or more, online trying to get tickets.
And millions of fans said Ticketmaster’s website crashed, locking them out.
“What we're seeing with this is that Taylor Swift is just so popular,” said Amie Mitchell with the BBB.
Lawmakers looked into the fiasco and Ticketmaster blamed "historically unprecedented demand."
The pop star herself said, “We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”
Nearly two and a half million people scored tickets to the tour in cities like Tampa, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City but millions more did not and they've been desperate to get them.
If you go to Ticketmaster’s website, tickets are sold out.
You may find them on another site, but the BBB says to be careful.
“You’re most likely going to end up getting scammed, people are not going to let go of these tickets,” Mitchell said.
“You’re not going to get to go if you don't already have the tickets,” Mitchell also said.
One Taylor Swift fan told the BBB Scam Tracker an admin in her Taylor Swift Facebook group offered tickets and said she was a verified seller. The transaction took place over Zelle, but the seller never sent the tickets, and the victim never got a refund.
“You really just have to use a credit card it's the only secure safe way and I know peer-to-peer transactions are how a lot of these resellers are selling things but if you go that method you're likely going to be scammed,” Mtichell said.
The BBB also says to be cautious about ticket deals on social media.
“These resalers, ticket scalpers, have gotten really sophisticated even down to the point of getting into other people's Facebook pretending to be their friends, you can comment, ‘I really wish I could go,’ all of a sudden you've got three or four messages from random people, ‘Hey I have tickets,’ ‘Hey I have tickets,’ and all of those are scammers just Googling and waiting for the right person that they can scam out of a couple thousand dollars for tickets,” Mitchell said.
We searched through BBB Scam Tracker reports and just in the last couple of weeks, we found several victims trying to buy tickets to shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh and Boston. They were out anywhere from $300 to $1,200.
And all said they paid with Venmo, Zelle, Cash App or Apple Pay.