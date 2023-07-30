Interest on student loans will start to accrue again in September and minimum payments will be due in October. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recent changes.
The average federal student loan debt is more than $37,000 per borrower. And the average payment is $503 a month. President Biden’s plan would have provided relief to most federal student loan borrowers, as many as one in eight Americans, nearly half could have had their student loans completely erased, but in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled the Biden Administration did not have authority to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt.
Amie Mitchell from the BBB warns scammers are going to take advantage of the confusion.
“We expect to see a large volume of scams and calls increase, right about this time when people have to start paying back those student loans and interest does start accruing again,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell says they'll start calling anyone in their 20s, just hoping to find someone who'll fall for it.
“It doesn't matter if you've gone to school or not the scammers just target that age bracket,” Mitchell said.
She says watch for companies promising to wipe out your debt for a fee.
“Although there are some companies that do debt consolidation that are legitimate, there's not that many, and when it comes to student loans, you're going to owe these,” Mitchell said.
“Do not fall for someone saying, ‘Hey pay me an upfront fee and we'll just take care of this for you,’ it doesn't work that way,” Mitchell warned.
The BBB says there may be some confusion since people haven't been in the habit of making these payments.
Your loan servicing company may be different, maybe you've forgotten your password or haven't checked your balance in years.
Millions of borrowers have never had to make a payment since the pause on student loan payments took effect in March 2020.
Visit studentaid.gov for federal student loan repayment options and if you've been the victim of a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.